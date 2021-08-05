MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Dorian Giesen, Haley Pelot, Wisconsin News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Amber Alert in Wisconsin for a 2-month-old baby that was in need of prescription medication has been canceled after the child was found safe.

Wisconsin Rapids police say officers were investigating a possible child neglect/abuse case Wednesday and attempted to check the well-being of the child. The child’s mother spotted officers and entered as a passenger into a vehicle with a male driver.

READ MORE: 5 Arrested In Northern Minnesota After Meth Investigation

The driver took off and a vehicle pursuit ensued. When it was determined that the child could be in the vehicle, the pursuit was ended by officers in the interest of the child’s safety.

READ MORE: Emmanuel Ogboru Charged With Fatally Punching Man Outside N. Mpls. Club

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning when it was learned that the child needs daily medication that the mother did not take with her.

MORE NEWS: Hennepin Co. Sheriff Warns Of Phone Scheme Where Callers Impersonate Officers, Threaten Arrest Over Fake Fines

The alert was canceled after the child was found safe. The vehicle was located near Wood County, and two people are in custody, police said.