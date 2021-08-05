MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Amber Alert has been issued in Wisconsin for a baby that is in need of prescription medication.
According to Wisconsin Amber Alert, the victim is 2-month-old Dorian Giesen and the suspect is 28-year-old Haley Pelot.READ MORE: Emmanuel Ogboru Charged With Fatally Punching Man Outside N. Mpls. Club
Wisconsin Rapids police say officers were investigating a possible child neglect/abuse case Wednesday and attempted to check the well-being of the child. The child’s mother, Pelot, spotted officers and entered as a passenger into a vehicle with a male driver.
The driver took off and a vehicle pursuit ensued. When it was determined that the child could be in the vehicle, the pursuit was ended by officers in the interest of the child’s safety.READ MORE: Hennepin Co. Sheriff Warns Of Phone Scheme Where Callers Impersonate Officers, Threaten Arrest Over Fake Fines
An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning when it was learned that the child needs daily medication that Pelot did not take with her.
Pelot is described as 5-foot-1 with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a flower tattoo on the left side of her ribs, “Hales” on her neck, a tribal rose on one of her legs and two hearts on her back.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2002 Toyota Camry that’s silver in color with a black front bumper. The Wisconsin license plate number is AHY-5345.MORE NEWS: Man Fatally Shot Following Dispute In North Minneapolis Home Identified As 21-Year-Old Boris Likuwa
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wisconsin Rapids Police Department at 715-421-8701 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-325-6867.
