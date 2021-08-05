MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every week, we’re learning more about the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance after learning some vaccinated people can spread the virus to others.
So what’s different with Delta? Good Question. Watch the video above for Heather Brown’s conversation with Mayo Clinic COVID-19 expert Dr. Greg Poland.
More On WCCO.com:
- More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads
- COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note
- ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter
- At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs