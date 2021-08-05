MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By Heather Brown
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every week, we’re learning more about the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance after learning some vaccinated people can spread the virus to others.

So what’s different with Delta? Good Question. Watch the video above for Heather Brown’s conversation with Mayo Clinic COVID-19 expert Dr. Greg Poland.

