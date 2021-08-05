MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Extreme drought conditions have expanded significantly in Minnesota over the last week.
The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 35% of the state is now experiencing extreme drought conditions, an increase of 13% over the last seven days.
This the most widespread extreme drought Minnesota has seen since 2007.
The areas affected by the extreme conditions include a large part of north-central Minnesota, a swath of the Arrowhead, and parts of southern and south-central Minnesota.
Extreme drought is defined by corn being harvested early, authorized use of emergency grazing and haying, record or near-record low surface waters, and wildfires.
If the extreme conditions expand by another 7%, it’d mark the worst drought the state has seen in the 21st Century. Drought conditions are updated every Thursday.
Meanwhile, nearly 79% of the state is under severe drought conditions, an increase of 3% over last week. Almost all of the state is at least experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
The only area of the state with normal conditions is a small section of extreme southeastern Minnesota along the Mississippi River.
