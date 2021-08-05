MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, will not be livestreamed, a judge ruled Thursday.
Minnesota law requires both parties in a trial to consent to audio and video coverage. Potter's defense team filed a motion opposing such coverage in July.
A judge can override court rules to allow coverage, as in the case of Derek Chauvin’s trial. Judge Peter Cahill cited, in part, the pandemic, which severely limited courtroom attendance.
Judge Regina Chu’s ruling says that “as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down, the Court has relaxed its mandate on social distancing.”
Chu also wrote that, while there will be public interest in Potter's trial, the case has "generated a notable, but not overwhelming, interest." Chu believes there will be ample space in the courtroom and multiple overflow rooms to accommodate those who wish to spectate.
Potter’s trial is set to start Nov. 30.
Potter fatally shot Wright, father of a young son, on April 11 after a traffic stop. Police have said Wright was pulled over for expired tags, but officers sought to arrest him after discovering an outstanding warrant.
Potter fatally shot Wright, father of a young son, on April 11 after a traffic stop. Police have said Wright was pulled over for expired tags, but officers sought to arrest him after discovering an outstanding warrant.

The former Brooklyn Center police chief has said he believes Potter meant to use her Taser on Wright instead of her handgun. Body camera video shows her shouting "Taser!" multiple times before firing.
The city’s police chief also resigned after Wright’s death, and the City Council fired the city manager.