By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The internet roasted Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins Thursday following a press conference where he refused to disclose his COVID-19 vaccination status, and admitted that he pondered surrounding himself in Plexiglas for protection.

Some critics took to Twitter to question Cousins’ leadership ability as the team’s starting QB.

Others brought up the possibility of forfeited games, and paychecks, due to team outbreaks.

Many Vikings vans are also calling for Cousins’ ousting.

While another Vikings fan wondered if Cousins had ulterior motives for some comments at the press conference.

Cousins is not without his supporters, who also took to social media in droves to defend him.

And, of course, there was tons and tons of merciless ridicule.

