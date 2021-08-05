MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The internet roasted Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins Thursday following a press conference where he refused to disclose his COVID-19 vaccination status, and admitted that he pondered surrounding himself in Plexiglas for protection.

Some critics took to Twitter to question Cousins’ leadership ability as the team’s starting QB.

Kirk Cousins choosing to not get the vaccine is neither “personal nor private.” It is an active, public, and selfish choice to put his teammates and anyone he interacts with at risk. https://t.co/1G0X095HR0 — Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) August 5, 2021

Kirk Cousins doing what he wants and not thinking of his team? I for one am shocked. — Johnson Appleman (@BobAndHisDog) August 5, 2021

Others brought up the possibility of forfeited games, and paychecks, due to team outbreaks.

Dear Minnesota Vikings fans – because of the ignorance of Kirk Cousins – you all just might have to forfeit a game – maybe two – this year. Any NFL player not vaccinated who costs his team a game and check needs to be suspended for life and locked in a room with teammates. — MURPH Corleone (@BeagleCorleone) August 5, 2021

Many Vikings vans are also calling for Cousins’ ousting.

Anyone else see Kirk Cousins comments today? 🤦‍♂️ What’s the opposite of #Skol, @Vikings? You’ve got sharp lawyers, dump his albatross of a contract … conduct detrimental to the team, moral turpitude clause, etc. pic.twitter.com/RRHoL66SnT — Joshua A. Swanson (@Swany8) August 5, 2021

While another Vikings fan wondered if Cousins had ulterior motives for some comments at the press conference.

I ask this with all seriousness, is Kirk Cousins trying to get himself traded or something? It’s hard to belief some of these quotes are real. https://t.co/75uojWfK9f — Alex McIntyre (@Alex_J_McIntyre) August 5, 2021

Cousins is not without his supporters, who also took to social media in droves to defend him.

Kirk Cousins is like the guy next door. Down to earth, family man, great person, someone you’d invite over for a BBQ & beers. The amount of hate this guy gets here is just so hard for me to understand! — Vikeologist™ (@Vikeologist) August 5, 2021

And, of course, there was tons and tons of merciless ridicule.

hey I found where Kirk Cousins will be social distancing between games this fall … (also, nice) #SKOL pic.twitter.com/SZIpRqxohF — It’s a start (@donnelly612) August 5, 2021

Unvaxxed Vikings QB Kirk Cousins says: ‘I’m Gonna Do Whatever it Takes’ to avoid Covid. Except get the vaccine. He won’t do that. pic.twitter.com/8natk2p5OX — Joe (@CPO_JOE) August 5, 2021

Live look at Kirk Cousins in the Vikings quarterback room. https://t.co/ckNajBi2Fe pic.twitter.com/y7aPK8VMVA — Andrew Goldstein (@AngeGold) August 5, 2021

