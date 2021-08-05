MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting earlier this week in north Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 21-year-old Boris Likuwa, of Minneapolis, was fatally shot in the chest early Tuesday morning in a home the 2300 block of Dupont Avenue North. Paramedics brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, investigators spoke with the 911 caller, who said that Likuwa was shot following a dispute inside the home. The shooter fled the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous and can be left online.
