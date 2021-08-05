MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
(Originally published on Aug. 4)By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha and State Sen. Melisa Franzen were both injured in a crash Wednesday evening after leaving Farmfest in southwestern Minnesota.

Donald McFarland, the communications and legislative affairs director for Blaha’s office, says the two Democrats were traveling together after leaving the annual agricultural tradeshow in Redwood County. Blaha was brought to a hospital for observation.

Julie Blaha and Melisa Franzen (credit: CBS)

Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent says she spoke Wednesday evening with Franzen, who was also hospitalized.

“I was reassured by the sound of her voice and grateful that it sounds like she’ll be OK,” Kent said. “I am holding both her and Julie in my prayers.”

Franzen is expected to be released Wednesday night. The extent of her and Blaha’s injuries are unknown, and the location and circumstances of the crash have not been released.