MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Redwood Falls Police Department says a 70-year-old man is missing after leaving on a trip to Olivia.
According to police, Dalte Walter Schliewe left Redwood Falls for Olivia on Wednesday, but did not arrive at the location.
He was last seen driving a 2002 Ford Escort with Minnesota license plate 124-XUR.
Anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to call 911.
More On WCCO.com:
- More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads
- COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note
- ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter
- At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs