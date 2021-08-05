MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Redwood Falls Police Department says a 70-year-old man is missing after leaving on a trip to Olivia.

According to police, Dalte Walter Schliewe left Redwood Falls for Olivia on Wednesday, but did not arrive at the location.

He was last seen driving a 2002 Ford Escort with Minnesota license plate 124-XUR.

Dale Schliewe (credit: Redwood Falls PD)

Anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to call 911.