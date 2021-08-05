UPDATE: St. Paul police said Thursday morning that Patrick Albert McNeely was found safe.
MINNESOTA (WCCO) – St. Paul Police are asking for help locating a man who went missing on Wednesday.
Patrick Albert McNeely left his home in North St. Paul around 1 a.m. in his vehicle, a tan 2012 Chevy Silverado with a Minnesota license plate reading DDD294. He also left his phone and ID at home.
McNeely is said to suffer with dementia and is often in a confused state.
At 10:07 a.m. McNeely used his credit card at the Kwik Trip in Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin. He has no ties to the area and it is unclear where he may be headed.
Please contact the North St. Paul Police Department at (651) 747-2406 with any information.