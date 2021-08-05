AMBER Alert:An Amber Alert has been issued in Wisconsin for a baby that is in need of prescription medication.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of Minnesota’s medal-winning Olympians returned home to great fanfare Thursday.

Gymnasts Sunisa Lee of St. Paul and Isanti’s Grace McCallum were greeted by cheers, applause and a “USA” chant at MSP Airport.

Lee, the first Hmong-American Olympian, brought home a gold medal in the women’s all-around competition in Tokyo. She also won bronze on the uneven bars.

Lee and McCallum helped the United States take silver in the team competition.

Gov. Tim Walz and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter gave Lee her own day after her gold medal win. Carter said Lee’s hometown will hold a parade for her on Sunday.