MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of Minnesota’s medal-winning Olympians returned home to great fanfare Thursday.
Gymnasts Sunisa Lee of St. Paul and Isanti’s Grace McCallum were greeted by cheers, applause and a “USA” chant at MSP Airport.
Lee, the first Hmong-American Olympian, brought home a gold medal in the women’s all-around competition in Tokyo. She also won bronze on the uneven bars.
EXTRA SOUND: State Senator Foung Hawj expresses his genuine pride for @sunisalee_ calling her performance their "Miracle on Ice" moment. @WCCO h/t @SeawrightSays pic.twitter.com/5vaEw33xnx
— Tracy Perlman (@Partray) August 6, 2021
Lee and McCallum helped the United States take silver in the team competition.
Gov. Tim Walz and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter gave Lee her own day after her gold medal win. Carter said Lee’s hometown will hold a parade for her on Sunday.
