MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings activated quarterback Kirk Cousins on Thursday, removing him from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The move comes a day after head coach Mike Zimmer said that he expected Cousins to be at the team’s training camp in Eagan on Thursday, when the team is scheduled to hold a late-morning news conference.

WATCH: The Vikings Press Conference Will Be Streamed On CBSN Minnesota

Also removed from the COVID-19 list Thursday was backup quarterback Nate Stanley. However, backup passer Kellen Mond remains on the list. He has reportedly tested positive for the virus.

The three quarterbacks were placed on the team’s COVID-19 list on Monday, as was wide receiver Myron Mitchell.

According to a statement released by the Vikings, the reserve/COVID-19 list was created for players who either tested positive for the virus or who are in quarantine after having been in close contact with an infected person or people.

If a player is under those circumstances, the team is required to immediately place them on reserve. However, teams are not permitted by NFL policy to comment on a player’s medical status or disclose whether or not a player tested positive or is in quarantine.

Cousins and Stanley were considered high-risk close contacts under NFL COVID-19 protocols, leading to their removal from team activities over the weekend. High-risk close contacts are required to isolate after learning about their contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Under league protocol, they are to remain isolated until they get negative PCR virus test results.

According to a Washington Post report, the Vikings have the lowest vaccination rate of any NFL team, with only about 65% of players fully vaccinated.

Recently, Zimmer and team management have urged players to get vaccinated, especially as the highly-contagious Delta variant spreads in Minnesota and across the country.

When Cousins was asked in June about his vaccine status, the quarterback said he chooses “to keep my medical history private…I think people just need to make their own decision and make the one that’s best for them and their families.”