MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police report that a number of residents experienced a 911 outage Friday afternoon.

The issue affected at least T-Mobile customers in the area. Minneapolis Police say that if you are experiencing an emergency, contact them at 612-348-2345.

T-Mobile customers also reportedly could not access 911 in Isanti County. Those customers are asked to call 763-689-2141 if you need help.

As of 5:45 p.m., the City of Minneapolis reported that service had been restored.

Click here for a DPS link to the 10-digit phone numbers throughout Minnesota.