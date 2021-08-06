MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police report that a number of residents experienced a 911 outage Friday afternoon.
The issue affected at least T-Mobile customers in the area. Minneapolis Police say that if you are experiencing an emergency, contact them at 612-348-2345.
T-Mobile customers also reportedly could not access 911 in Isanti County. Those customers are asked to call 763-689-2141 if you need help.
As of 5:45 p.m., the City of Minneapolis reported that service had been restored.
Click here for a DPS link to the 10-digit phone numbers throughout Minnesota.
More On WCCO.com:
- More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads
- COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note
- ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter
- At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs