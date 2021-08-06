MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A local youth baseball coach was laid to rest today after being fatally shot while driving home from a game. Jay Boughton was shot exactly a month ago along Highway 169 South of County Road 9 in Plymouth.

Investigators believe there was some sort of traffic-related altercation between Boughton and the shooter. His family is choosing to focus on the legacy he built while he was alive rather than how he died.

Hundreds came out to celebrate the life Jay Boughton, a man who was a light to many. This family says their faith has gotten them this far.

“Let’s be clear, what happened to Jay was evil, but we’re not focused on that as a family. We want to focus on the light that Jay was — is. And the love for the family,” brother-in-law Stephen Robinson said.

The Boughtons have asked for privacy while they mourn, but church cameras gave a peek inside at his home-going celebration. The one thing they hope people remember about Boughton is how selfless he was.

“He was others-focused. He would ask a question and it was not just, ‘Hi, how are you?’ … He made it personal. He was always others-focused,” Robinson said.

Plymouth Police say Friday was all about Boughton, but investigators are constantly looking into the more than 300 tips that have come in.

“We just don’t know what little piece of information down the road that is going to be that piece of information that might break this case wide open,” Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said.

The image of the SUV involved, a 2015-2020 Silver Chevy Suburban, has prompted tips. Investigators continue to search for any video from 18-wheelers or businesses along the 494/696 corridor that may help identify the driver.

“We have complete faith that they will find and apprehend the person responsible for this terrible act,” Robinson said,

There is a reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for shooting and killing Jay Boughton. Contact Crimestoppers or Plymouth Police if you have any information.