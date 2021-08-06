MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No injuries have been reported after a shooting late Thursday night in Brooklyn Park.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before midnight on the 7000 block of Lad Parkway. Investigators believe a suspect was riding a bicycle and firing a handgun in the air.
So far, no injuries or damage have been reported in connection to the shooting. Police have yet to find the suspect.
