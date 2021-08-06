MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Brooklyn Park News, Local TV, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No injuries have been reported after a shooting late Thursday night in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before midnight on the 7000 block of Lad Parkway. Investigators believe a suspect was riding a bicycle and firing a handgun in the air.

So far, no injuries or damage have been reported in connection to the shooting. Police have yet to find the suspect.