By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 494, Mendota Heights News, Pilot Knob Road

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says Interstate 494 in Mendota Heights was temporarily reduced to one lane Friday morning after a fatal crash.

According to the state patrol, the incident took place at 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-494, just west of Pilot Knob Road. Due to the crash, the right and center lane of the interstate was closed for a short period of time.

Details are limited, so check back for more.