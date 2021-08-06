MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says Interstate 494 in Mendota Heights was temporarily reduced to one lane Friday morning after a fatal crash.
According to the state patrol, the incident took place at 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-494, just west of Pilot Knob Road. Due to the crash, the right and center lane of the interstate was closed for a short period of time.
Details are limited, so check back for more.
