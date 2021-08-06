MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi truck rollover has blocked off part of Minnehaha Avenue West near downtown St. Paul late Friday morning.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the rollover occurred on the 600 block of Minnehaha Avenue West, with no injuries reported.

The street has been blocked off, so expect delays.

According to information gathered at the scene, the semi truck blew a tire while rounding the corner from Pierce Butler Route to eastbound Minnehaha Avenue.

A small amount of diesel fuel leaked from the semi tractor, which was a concern for a while, but has been resolved.

The area of the rollover is about 1 mile west of the Minnesota State Capitol.