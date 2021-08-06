MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi truck rollover has blocked off part of Minnehaha Avenue West near downtown St. Paul late Friday morning.
According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the rollover occurred on the 600 block of Minnehaha Avenue West, with no injuries reported.
The street has been blocked off, so expect delays.
Semi truck rollover on the 600 block of Minnehaha Ave W. No injuries reported. Street has been blocked off, expect delays. @sppdmn pic.twitter.com/lTUrS3BDqg
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) August 6, 2021
According to information gathered at the scene, the semi truck blew a tire while rounding the corner from Pierce Butler Route to eastbound Minnehaha Avenue.
A small amount of diesel fuel leaked from the semi tractor, which was a concern for a while, but has been resolved.
The area of the rollover is about 1 mile west of the Minnesota State Capitol.
More On WCCO.com:
- More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads
- COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note
- ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter
- At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs