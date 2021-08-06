Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, shared this Grilled Watermelon recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Grilled Watermelon With Minted Salsa Bites
Serves 12
All You Need:
— 2 cups diced strawberries
— 2 kiwi, peeled, quartered and thinly sliced
— ¼ cup chopped red onion
— 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped*
— 1 tbsp chopped fresh mint
— 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
— 1 (3-lb) seedless watermelon
— ½ tsp kosher salt
— ¼ tsp black pepper
— 1/3 cup Hy-Vee Select traditional feta cheese crumbles
All You Do:
1. For salsa, in a bowl combine strawberries, kiwi, red onion, jalapeno pepper, mint and lime juice.
Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
2. Preheat grill to direct heat over medium-high heat.
3. Cut watermelon into 1-inch-thick slices; discard ends. Place watermelon slices on grill rack. Grill
about 2 minutes or until watermelon is lightly seared, turning once about halfway through
grilling.
4. Remove watermelon slices from grill. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cut each slice into six
wedges. Transfer wedges to a serving platter; top with salsa and cheese.
*Note: Jalapeno peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes. When working with
jalapeno peppers, wear hand protection.