By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 29-year-old Blaine man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge after authorities identified him as one of the vandals of a Minneapolis police precinct last summer.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota, Thomas Moseley pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of being in possession of eight firearms as an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says court documents show Moseley was arrested on Oct. 15 on probable cause for his involvement in the protest while attending the court appearance for four of the Minneapolis Police Department officers charged in the death of George Floyd. Deputies recovered a loaded pistol from him in the process.

Court Documents say investigators were able to identify Moseley through video footage as the individual who spray painted the front windows of the fifth precinct during protests on Aug. 15. The civil unrest was in response to the murder of Floyd by a former Minneapolis police officer outside a southside convenience store.

MPD also executed a search warrant of Moseley’s residence and car. Officers recovered multiple firearms, large amounts of ammunition, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and miscellaneous riot gear, according to court documents.