MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin removed a large boulder from its Madison campus at the request of minority students who view the rock as a symbol of racism.
Chamberlin Rock, on the top of Observatory Hill, is named after Thomas Crowder Chamberlin, a geologist and former university president.READ MORE: Black UW Students Want School To Remove 70-Ton Boulder Due To Racial Slur Nickname
Students of color on campus say the rock represents a history of discrimination. It was referred to as a derogatory name in a Wisconsin State Journal story in the 1920s, at a time when the Ku Klux Klan was active on campus.
The boulder was removed Friday morning.
