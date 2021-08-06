MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin removed a large boulder from its Madison campus at the request of minority students who view the rock as a symbol of racism.

Chamberlin Rock, on the top of Observatory Hill, is named after Thomas Crowder Chamberlin, a geologist and former university president.

Students of color on campus say the rock represents a history of discrimination. It was referred to as a derogatory name in a Wisconsin State Journal story in the 1920s, at a time when the Ku Klux Klan was active on campus.

The boulder was removed Friday morning.

