MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family and supporters of Dolal Idd stood in front of Governor Tim Walz’ home Friday demanding justice. This comes after Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced three police officers will not face criminal charges for the deadly shooting of Idd seven months ago.

Keena said the deadly force was justified after a thorough review of the facts surrounding the death of Idd on Dec. 30.

The officers involved in the shooting were Paul Huyhn, Darcy Klund and Jason Schmitt.

“It is my conclusion that given the facts and circumstances of this incident, it was objectively reasonable for the three peace officers to believe Mr. Idd posed a deadly threat to them and other officers of the scene at the time they fired their weapons,” Keena said in the charging decision.

According to search warrant documents, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department’s Community Response Team were using an informant and trying to buy guns that Idd, 23, was allegedly selling illegally.

The officers stopped Idd at a gas station just off of East 36th Street and Cedar Avenue. A gunfight broke out, and Idd died at the scene. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said investigators at the scene recovered a handgun and a MAC-10 assault-style handgun from Idd’s car.

Minneapolis police say officer body camera video showed that Idd fired at officers first. However Idd’s father and supporters are demanding for more evidence.

“They killed my son,” said Bayle Gelle, Idd’s father. “They don’t want it to show.”

“We were given a small little corner of a video to watch, where we can hardly see whatever’s going on in the video,” said Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence.

Community members are calling elected officials to have the case taken up by a special prosecutor. The family has repeatedly called on Attorney General Keith Ellison to review the case. Ellison has not taken any action so far.

“The justice system is broke and until we change it, we will continue to suffer under its failure,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN.

“If you’re not for the people, then you’re for the institution that created the mess that we’re in right now,” said Garraway.

“We will never stop this revolution, fighting for justice. I will continue until my last breath,” said Gelle.

After Idd’s death, the family said Hennepin County Sheriff Deputies served a high-risk warrant at the family’s Eden Prairie home. They said deputies restrained them as they searched the home for weapons and that officers didn’t inform Idd’s family of his death until after that search. No weapons were found.

The Minnesota BCA led the investigation into the shooting. The BCA told WCCO they will release public data once the redaction process is complete.

