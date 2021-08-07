MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Isanti Police Department, Local TV, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Isanti are asking the public’s help in finding Amanda Vangrinsven, who was last seen in southwestern Isanti County.

Authorities say the 32-year-old left the Isanti VFW on Thursday with someone who has been identified. The two both went to the Dugout Bar in Bethel, and the person she was with said Vangrinsven was driven back to the VFW.

Vangrinsven did not show up for work on Friday and her vehicle was still parked outside of the VFW. Her phone is off, according to authorities.

Amanda Vangrinsven (Credit: Isanti Police Department)

She is described as approximately 5’3″ and was wearing a blue Minnesota Twins t-shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information about Vangrinsven’s whereabouts is asked to call the Isanti Police Department at 763-444-4761.