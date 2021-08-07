MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Thursday evening after a shooting in Renville, authorities say.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call that a person had been shot shortly before 10:15 p.m.
Officers then arrived at the scene on the 100 block of Main Street North and found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to RCW School’s ball field to meet a medical helicopter, but was pronounced dead.
His name is being withheld until family members are notified.
A 26-year-old man was taken into custody following the incident; authorities believe he and the victim knew each other and say it was an isolated incident.
The case is under investigation by the Renville Police Department, Renville County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
