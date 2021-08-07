MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Shooting, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man and a woman were hospitalized on Saturday morning after a shooting in St. Paul, police say.

According to St. Paul Police, the shooting took place around 10 a.m. in an apartment on the 1200 block of Westminster Street.

Authorities say there was an altercation, and a man in the apartment shot another man in the chest. A woman was shot as well.

Both victims were taken to Regions Hospital. The woman is in the ICU and in stable condition and the man is also in stable condition.

Police say the shooting was not a random act, as everyone knew each other. No arrests have been made at this time.