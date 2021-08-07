MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man and a woman were hospitalized on Saturday morning after a shooting in St. Paul, police say.
According to St. Paul Police, the shooting took place around 10 a.m. in an apartment on the 1200 block of Westminster Street.
Authorities say there was an altercation, and a man in the apartment shot another man in the chest. A woman was shot as well.
Both victims were taken to Regions Hospital. The woman is in the ICU and in stable condition and the man is also in stable condition.
Police say the shooting was not a random act, as everyone knew each other. No arrests have been made at this time.
More On WCCO.com:
- Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance
- Wastewater Testing Reveals Scale Of St. Paul's COVID Spread
- 'Ultimately This Virus Will Find You': Dr. Osterholm Pushes COVID Vaccine As Delta Variant Spread
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison Moves Rock Seen As Symbol Of Racism