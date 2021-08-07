MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A small airplane crashed into an occupied home and a vacant lot in Victoria Saturday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
According to the FAA, the single-engine Mooney M20 departed from Alexandria Municipal Airport and was heading to Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie when it crashed on 7926 Rose Street around 5:45 p.m.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported Highway 5 was closed in both directions between Steiger Lake Lane and Victoria Drive as investigators preserved the scene.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple fatalities at the scene and also confirmed there were people inside the home at the time of the crash, but none were injured.
The National Transportation Safety Board said they are investigating the crash and the FAA are assisting.
In a press conference shortly after the accident, CCSO said they will not be disclosing the total number of victims or their identities at this time. They also said they are currently investigating specific areas of interest including a debris field near the crash.
Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the crash site and any and all possible plane debris.