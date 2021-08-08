MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Chaska News, Drowning, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chaska police say a 5-year-old drowned Saturday.

Authorities believe the child walked away from a home on Walnut Place around 4:30 p.m.

Officials began an extensive search using a drone, helicopter and search dogs. Crews later found the child unconscious in Brickyard Clayhole, a lake near Walnut Place.

First responders tried to save the child, but they were later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police have not released any other details.