MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chaska police say a 5-year-old drowned Saturday.
Authorities believe the child walked away from a home on Walnut Place around 4:30 p.m.
Officials began an extensive search using a drone, helicopter and search dogs. Crews later found the child unconscious in Brickyard Clayhole, a lake near Walnut Place.
First responders tried to save the child, but they were later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police have not released any other details.
