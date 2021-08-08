MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old girl was arrested and police have identified two 17-year-old boys as suspects after a man was shot at in Bemidji Saturday evening.
No one was injured in the shooting, according to the Bemidji Police Department.
A man was leaving a building on the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue Northwest around 7:20 p.m. when he was shot at.
Witnesses said the shooter was a boy and that he left in a white Chevrolet sedan.
Authorities later found the sedan. After speaking with witnesses and the sedan’s driver, two 17-year-old boys were identified as suspects.
Police said this was an isolated incident and the public is not as risk.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111, or contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
