MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man believed to be in his 20’s was shot Sunday evening at the 1800 Block of Glenwood Avenue North in Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department said they responded to reports of gunfire around 7:52 p.m. and when they arrived they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers provided aid including CPR until Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to North Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. Shortly after arriving the victim died.
Police believe the victim and at least one other suspect got into a dispute inside a business in the area resulting in gunfire. The victim reportedly fled on foot and the suspect continued to shoot the victim until he collapsed and the suspect fled.
This incident is currently under investigation.