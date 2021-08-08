MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – The Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Sunday.
Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs and Miguel Sanó also hit a home run.
Polanco hit a solo home run in the fifth and a three-run shot to right in the sixth to help the Twins build a 7-3 lead. Sanó hit a monstrous two-run homer to left in the fourth.
Polanco finished 13 for 40 with five home runs and 10 RBI on Minnesota’s nine-game road trip.
Kenta Maeda (5-4) allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five innings. He won for the first time since July 4 and Alex Colomé pitched the ninth for his fifth save.
Houston has lost four of its last five games.
