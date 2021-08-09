MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Woodbury said nearly two dozen cars have been stolen in the city in less than two weeks.
The Woodbury Public Safety Department said 21 vehicle thefts were reported between July 30 and Monday.
Fourteen were taken from driveways and seven from garages.
“These thefts are occurring during daytime hours and are all about opportunity,” public safety said. “Cars are being taken from open garages and driveways, and the vehicles have keys in them.”
The department is asking residents to lock their vehicles and remove the keys.
Authorities have identified suspects and made arrests, according to public safety.
