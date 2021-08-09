MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement officials have announced up to $180,000 in rewards for information in the shootings of three children in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension held a news conference early Monday afternoon. Among those at the news conference were Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and the families of 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 6-year-old Aniya Allen.

The shootings all took place in north Minneapolis in less than a three-week span.

Garrett Jr. was in the back seat of his parents’ car on April 30 when he was shot in the head. On May 15, Ottoson Smith was at a birthday party when she was struck in the head by gunfire. On May 17, Allen was also shot in the head while riding in her family’s car on the way home from McDonald’s.

Ottoson-Smith and Allen have since died from their injuries. Garrett Jr. is still in the hospital.

“Each of these cases was the result of gun violence allegedly among rival gangs and these three children were the unintended targets,” the BCA said in a release.

Spotlight in Crime and CrimeStoppers combined efforts for the reward. The BCA says it’s the “largest Spotlight on Crime reward ever offered in Minnesota.”

Police and the BCA hope the reward will motivate someone with information on the shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information related to these cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 877-996-6222 or bca.tips@state.mn.us.