CBSN Minnesota is looking for a Digital Line Producer to work on WCCO’s live streaming network. The DLP will work with the control room teams managing, optimizing and timing live and on demand video content for mobile, desktop and OTT platforms. The role requires close coordination with Managers and Broadcast Line Producers during live news programs, but the DLP takes on many responsibilities from writing headlines and editing video clips, to maximizing SEO and shareability and the social media team to edit and publish out video.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited, to:
• Overseeing content on CBSN by building show rundowns and segments, editing video and scripts whenever needed.
• Tracking news and events; coordinating coverage with managers and line producers.
• Constantly updating news stories in the stream and producing breaking news and other updates as they happen instead of waiting for a scheduled newscast
• Anticipating the needs of CBSN with regard to video, graphics, scripts and other elements.
• Coding/stacking rundown content with regard to video, graphics, scripts and other elements.
• Writing memorable headlines, scripts and segments.
• Working with managers and team to develop and produce special content utilizing the resources and storytelling of the entire WCCO Newsroom
• Demonstrating expertise in timing in a control room environment.
• Other duties as assigned.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
• 2+ years’ experience in creating and building show rundowns in cable, broadcast or digital environment.
• Demonstrated success operating in a fast-paced control room.
• Ability to work under extremely tight deadlines to write headlines and edit video for live digital broadcast.
• Thorough knowledge of social media and the competitive digital news environment.
• Familiarity with Edius/Stratus, Final Cut, Adobe Premiere editing systems, iNews, Cripsin Rapid Play.
• Available for early mornings, nights, overnights, weekends, holidays; this is a 24-hour streaming service.
• Understanding of SEO.
