Jenny Breen, chef and manager of the East Isles Farmers’ Market in Minneapolis, shared this recipe for Roasted Veggie Tacos with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Roasted Vegetable Tacos with Chimichurri Sauce
Chimichurri Sauce
1 cup packed fresh parsley
1/2 cup packed fresh basil
1/4 cup packed fresh cilantro
1/2 Tablespoons fresh oregano
1/4 cup minced red or green onion
5 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
1/3 to 1/2 cup olive oil
2 Tablespoons red wine or sherry vinegar
2 Tablespoons lemon juice
Salt and pepper, to taste
Chop finely and mash in mortar and pestle or in a food processor until creamy.
Set aside
Roasted or grilled Vegetables
Dice 6 cups assorted vegetables (cauliflower, beets, zuchini, corn-off the cob etc)
Combine vegetables in a large bowl with:
1 Tablespoon cumin
1 Tablespoon coriander
1 Tablespoon red chili flakes
2 Tablespoons maple syrup
1/4 cup olive oil
Salt
Roast vegetables in 400 degree oven, or on hot grill, add oil if mixture seems dry. Cook until very tender, stirring as needed.
Additional Ingredients
Corn tortillas
Crumbled goat cheese or Mexican cheese
Quick pickled radishes (thinly sliced and marinated in salt and vinegar)
Heat corn tortillas. Fill with vegetables, top with cheese, radishes and chimichurri as desired.