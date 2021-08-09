Full-Time

CBS Television Stations consists of 28 CBS-owned stations in 17 major U.S. markets, as well as the stations’ digital properties. The portfolio of stations includes 15 that are part of the CBS Television Network, eight affiliates of The CW Network, three independent stations and two MyNetworkTV affiliates.

The station group’s properties also include CBSN Local, a joint initiative with CBS Interactive that features direct-to-consumer streaming news services in the markets where the Company has local news organizations. CBS Television Stations’ premium local content is also distributed to consumers by the group’s websites and mobile applications.

The Sports Reporter/MMJ is responsible for building enterprising smart, engaging reports about Minnesota’s powerhouse sports market for WCCO, WCCO.com and CBSN Minnesota.

Generate, pitch and deliver content that appeal to the light-hearted fan and die-hard sports enthusiast alike.

Write and produce sportscasts and fill-in as sports anchor, when needed.

Keep up-to-date on current, local events and news across our area and the country. This is especially important because this reporter may also be tapped to cover news content or produce news segments.

Produce sports specials, perform special projects.

Must communicate and collaborate effectively with the sports team as well as news managers and other news and digital colleagues, promotions, production and engineering.

Ensure all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Participate in community events and station activities because WCCO wants to be an active neighbor.

Other duties as assigned by News Director.

Required qualifications:

• Must understand the Minnesota sports scene and generate contacts to enterprise content that give WCCO viewers an edge.

• We are looking for someone who can shoot, write and edit daily content on deadline

• Must exude passion for what we do and perform high-energy and dynamic live shots.

• Must be a strong emotional storyteller with superior on-air presence.

• A proven history of interacting with people on social media.

• Must have solid videographer and editing experience.

• Must prioritize collaboration and communication.

• Must be amenable to work in a 24/7 environment and unpredictable sports seasons and playoffs and manage a changing schedule.

• Must have a valid driver’s license.

Preferred qualifications:

• College degree; Journalism/Communications preferred.

• Three years of sports or news reporting in broadcast television.

• Robust Rolodex of contacts in Minnesota Sports.

ViacomCBS is an equal opportunity employer (EOE) including disability/vet.

At ViacomCBS, the spirit of inclusion feeds into everything that we do, on-screen and off. From the programming and movies we create to employee benefits/programs and social impact outreach initiatives, we believe that opportunity, access, resources and rewards should be available to and for the benefit of all. ViacomCBS is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and is an affirmative action employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, creed, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship status, marital status, disability, gender identity, gender expression, and Veteran status.

If you are a qualified individual with a disability or a disabled veteran, you may request a reasonable accommodation if you are unable or limited in your ability to use or access. https://www.viacomcbs.com/careers as a result of your disability. You can request reasonable accommodations by calling 212.846.5500 or by sending an email to viacomaccommodations@viacom.com. Only messages left for this purpose will be returned.

