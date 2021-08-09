MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United Nations is calling the new climate change report from its Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) a “code red” for humanity.
The report, which was released Monday, says that the planet is warming faster than previously thought, and it blames rising greenhouse gases on humans burning fossil fuels for energy.
Yet, scientists believe that some of the worst case scenarios of future climate change can be averted if deep cuts are made to greenhouse gas emissions and carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere.
RELATED: Major U.N. Climate Report Warns Of ‘Extreme” And ‘Unprecedented’ Impacts
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that in the 1980s humans across the globe worked together to address the hole in the ozone layer caused by man-made chemicals.
“At that time, humans came together to make the right choice, and a disaster was reversed. We’ve done this before; we can do it again,” Augustyniak said.
The new report, which is part of the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report, is the work of more than 230 leading climate scientists from around the world. The authors volunteered their time to produce a comprehensive assessment on the latest science and predictions over what the future holds.
More On WCCO.com: