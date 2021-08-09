MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced Monday it will add a COVID-19 vaccination to its list of required immunizations for students once any vaccine receives Food and Drug Administration approval.
The university said FDA approval of one of the vaccines is “anticipated in the coming weeks.”
“With the comfort associated with FDA approval, we will join a growing list of public colleges and universities across the country that are taking a similar approach,” university President Joan Gabel wrote in a letter to students.
Earlier this summer, the school said it would not require a COVID-19 vaccination for the 2021-2022 school year, citing a survey that found many students were already vaccinated.
The change in plans is due to “the recent delta variant spike and increase in positive cases in our state and across the country,” according to Gabel’s letter.
Gabel said the university will host a virtual town hall on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. to discuss the decision.
The school said it will allow “appropriate exemptions” to the vaccination requirement.
The University of St. Thomas, College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University have said they will require a COVID-19 vaccination for all students, faculty and staff returning in-person.
More On WCCO.com: