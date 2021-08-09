(CBS Local)- The 2021 UEFA Super Cup, featuring the winners of the Champions League and Europa League is set to kick off next Wednesday, August 11 at Windsor Park in Belfast, Ireland. Premier League side and reigning UCL champs Chelsea will meet La Liga side and Europa League champ Villareal in the match as the ramp up for the 2021-22 global soccer season begins.

Fans looking to tune in to see how the two champions of Europe look before they embark on their respective club seasons are in luck as CBS Sports will have wall-to-wall coverage on multiple platforms for the match.

The coverage begins with the UEFA Super Cup pregame show at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time with hosts Ian Joy and Poppy Miller who will be joined by analysts Jimmy Conrad, Luis Garcia and Christina Unkel. That crew will also handle the halftime and postgame studio shows on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Peter Drury and Matt Upson will have the commentary for the match as Chelsea with attacker Christian Pulisic meets Villareal and manager Unai Emery who now holds a record for most Europa League titles with four.

In addition, CBS Sports will continue its coverage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League Qualifying Rounds on Paramount+ this week. Paramount+ will feature the second leg of UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round play with five matches on Tuesday, Aug. 10 and UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round action on Thursday, Aug. 12 .

Wednesday, August 11:

UEFA Super Cup Pre-Match Show 2:30 PM, ET Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network

UEFA Super Cup: Chelsea FC vs. Villarreal CF 3:00 PM, ET Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network

UEFA Super Cup Post-Match Show 5:00 PM, ET Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network

UEFA Champions League Qualifying Matches

Tuesday, August 10

Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Crvena zvezda, Third Qualifying Round – second leg, 1:00 p.m. Paramount+

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Genk, Third Qualifying Round – second leg, 1:30 p.m. Paramount+

Midtjylland vs. PSV Eindhoven, Third Qualifying Round – second leg, 2:00 p.m. Paramount+

Monaco vs. Sparta Praha, Third Qualifying Round – second leg, 2:00 p.m. Paramount+

Benfica vs. Spartak Moscow, Third Qualifying Round – second leg, 3:00 p.m. Paramount+

UEFA Europa League Qualifying Matches

Thursday, August 12

Anorthosis Famagusta vs. Rapid Wien, Third Qualifying Round, second leg, 1:00 p.m. Paramount+