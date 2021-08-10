MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duluth police say two people are in custody following a shooting Tuesday morning that left one person injured.
According to Duluth police, the incident happened near the 1900 block of Jefferson Street in the city’s Endion neighborhood.
Officers initially responded a few blocks away on a report of a shooting near the intersection of 15th Avenue East and Superior Street. Officers found a person nearby suffering from a gunshot wound. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.
At 11 a.m., police said a suspect was taken into custody without incident. A half hour later, police said another person was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.
More On WCCO.com:
- NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified
- Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven
- Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus
- Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance