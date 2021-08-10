MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Senate passed Tuesday a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, and Minnesota’s senators say the legislation would bring billions of dollars of overdue investment to the state’s roads, bridges and broadband infrastructure.
Sen. Tina Smith (D) said that if the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act becomes law it’ll create jobs and economic development across Minnesota, in both rural and urban areas. The package would include $4.5 billion for state highways, $819 million for transit systems, $302 million for bridges, at least $100 million for improved broadband systems, and $68 million for election vehicle charging stations.
“We’re no longer just talking about infrastructure, we’re actually delivering a once-in-a-generation package that will make life better for millions of Minnesotans, create a generation of good-paying jobs and economic growth, and position the United States to succeed in the 21st Century,” Smith said, in a statement.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D), a longtime advocate for investing in Minnesota’s broadband infrastructure, said that bill also includes provisions to combat distracted driving, helps nonprofits and places of worship with energy efficiency upgrades, and supports the Department of Transportation in efforts to crack down on human trafficking.
“Our 21st century economy demands 21st century infrastructure, and by passing this legislation, we are one step closer to putting a bill on the president’s desk that will help make that a reality,” Klobuchar said, in a statement.
The bill, which passed on a 69-30 vote, will now go to the House for action. If it passes the House, it’ll be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
More On WCCO.com:
- NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified
- Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven
- Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus
- Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance