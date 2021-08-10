MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
This story was originally published Aug. 9, 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott declared a local health emergency Monday effective immediately.

According to Angel Smith, communications manager of Brooklyn Center, Elliot believes that “the spread of the Delta Variant, and other potential breakthrough variants threaten the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of the City.”

The declaration includes a mask mandate for staff and citizens inside all public facilities, with exemptions for age and health.

In addition, the city council will return to virtual meetings.

Officials say the declaration “shall remain in effect until its termination by the City Council.”