MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old Minneapolis man faces multiple charges accusing him of striking a pregnant traffic enforcement agent with his vehicle after an argument over a parking ticket.
On Monday, Mohamed Said Abdulle was charged with one count of criminal vehicular operation, one count of careless driving and two counts of fifth-degree assault. The criminal vehicular operation is a gross misdemeanor. The other charges are misdemeanors.
According to the complaint, the incident took place on the afternoon of Feb. 21, 2020 on the 1400 block of Lagoon Avenue in Uptown. There, a police officer responded to a personal injury accident where a traffic enforcement agent was struck by a vehicle.
Abdulle allegedly got into an argument with the traffic enforcement agent over an unpaid parking meter. He then got into his vehicle and suddenly drove away, striking the officer who was standing in front of the vehicle, the complaint said.
The victim said she felt tension and tenderness on the left side of her abdomen and was fearful of the health of her unborn child. She was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center.
After an investigation, including review of video footage from a nearby Target, Abdulle was arrested at his home later that day.
If convicted, he could face up to one year in prison and/or a $3,000 fine for the criminal vehicular operation charge.