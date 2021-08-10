Full time
CBS Television Stations consists of 28 CBS-owned stations in 17 major U.S. markets, as well as the stations’ digital properties. The portfolio of stations includes 15 that are part of the CBS Television Network, eight affiliates of The CW Network, three independent stations and two MyNetworkTV affiliates.
The station group’s properties also include CBSN Local, a joint initiative with CBS Interactive that features direct-to-consumer streaming news services in the markets where the Company has local news organizations. CBS Television Stations’ premium local content is also distributed to consumers by the group’s websites and mobile applications.
WCCO-TV, the CBS owned and operated television stations in Minneapolis, has an immediate opening for a Chief Photographer. This is a meaningful role in our organization who will collaborate, creatively mentor, and lead our team of photojournalists for Minnesota’s Most Watched station
Responsibilities Include:
- Be the subject matter expert on visually appealing and substantial shooting as well as dynamic audio and lighting.
- Collaboratively work with managers, assignment desk, producers and reporters to effectively enterprise stories as well as cover weather, breaking and general news across our TV and digital platforms.
- Set the bar for visual, emotional storytelling and dynamic live shots — train and mentor the photographers and MMJ’s who fall short on goals.
- Offer nonstop feedback to photographers and editors; including one-on-one story critiques.
- Assist in logistics and planning for remote events and stations events.
- Uphold journalistic, ethical and professional standards with company policies & values.
- Lead scheduling and time sheets for the photographers/editors.
- Collaborate with the News Operations Manager on equipment purchases, fleet management and repairs.
- Run and maintain live equipment (microwave, satellite trucks and Dejero/Live-U backpacks).
- Other duties as assigned by the News Director.
Required qualifications:
- Strong communication and organizational skills.
- Operating proficiency of Sony XDCAM, Panasonic P-2 or similar ENG Systems as well as drones, non-linear editing on FCP X, Avid or a similar system.
- Must be physically able to carry, shoulder and shoot with a broadcast ENG camera (25 lbs. or more), as well as carry support equipment (i.e., tripod, lights, etc.).Ability to troubleshoot, resolve issues and thrive while balancing pressure.
- Drive deadlines, decisions calmly, and swiftly.
- Communicate with the team, interpersonal skills and the ability to work with a diverse staff.
- Available to work any shift required in a 24/7 newsroom including weekends & evenings.
Preferred qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, Communications or related field.
- 1-3 years in a medium or large market.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.