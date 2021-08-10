MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Bemidji News, Fire, Local TV, Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in northern Minnesota say crews are battling a two-acre fire in Bemidji.

According to Beltrami County Emergency Management, the fire is burning north of North Country Park. Airplanes from the state’s Department of Natural Resources are assisting fire crews on the ground.

Authorities said there are no evacuations yet.