MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin Healthcare announced Tuesday it will require a COVID-19 vaccination for all employees.
The mandate applies to all employees in the Hennepin Healthcare system, including those working remotely. The health care provider said employees can request an exemption for “limited medical reasons consistent with CDC recommendations or sincerely held religious beliefs.”
Employees need to have their first shot by Oct. 1, and their second dose, if necessary, by Nov. 1.
“The COVID vaccine is safe and the best defense available to reduce the risk of death, severe illness, and continued spread of the virus,” Hennepin Healthcare said in a release.
The hospital system said more than 86% of its employees have already received a vaccine.
Other health care providers in the state, including HealthPartners, Allina and M Health Fairview, have also instituted vaccine requirements for employees.
