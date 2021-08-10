ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A gun owners’ group sued the Minnesota State Fair and Ramsey County on Tuesday, demanding that permit holders be allowed to carry handguns on the fairgrounds during the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
The lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus in Ramsey County District Court argues that the State Fair’s ban on weapons violates the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The plaintiffs also include a preacher and a group member who say they want to carry their guns for self-defense when they visit the fair.READ MORE: Veterans Restorative Justice Act Provides Social Services, Probation To Vets Instead Of Jail Time
The lawsuit asks the court to order that Minnesotans who have valid carry permits be allowed to carry pistols at the fair, and that the sheriff’s office, which will provide law enforcement at this year’s fair, be prohibited from enforcing the ban.
Spokespeople for the State Fair and the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.READ MORE: Charges: Mohamed Abdulle Struck Pregnant Traffic Enforcement Agent With Vehicle Following Argument Over Parking Ticket
The lawsuit argues that the State Fair, which is run by the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, is subject to the same state laws that allow permit holders to bring their guns into the State Capitol and other public places. And it says those laws supersede local regulations.
The Minnesota State Fair opens Aug. 26 and runs through Labor Day.MORE NEWS: Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Would Spend Billions On Minnesota Roads, Bridges And Broadband Systems
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
More On WCCO.com:
- NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified
- Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven
- Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus
- Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance