MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While schools and businesses continue to make decisions on mask mandates as the Delta variant spreads, many are wondering what the final call will be for the Minnesota State Fair.

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is slated to start in 16 days, running from Aug. 26 through Labor Day. A fair organizer told WCCO-TV that all options are on the table regarding COVID-19 safety protocols, although no final decisions have been made.

Currently, there are no mask requirements for the fairgrounds or capacity limits.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Health has been monitoring the spread of the Delta variant and tracking outbreaks across the state. In the last month, officials say there’ve been nine outbreaks linked to county fairs and festivals across Minnesota.

State fair officials are taking these statistics into account before making any final decisions.

Mark Pitts, of St. Paul, said he won’t be attending this year’s fair. “I guess, ultimately, for the good of the city, I’m still glad they are doing it, we just don’t plan to really participate.”

Mary Casper, also of St. Paul, says she’ll try to go, but at a less-busy time. She also plans to wear a mask. “I’d still like to be part of the fair,” Casper said. “It’s kind of a tradition here in Minnesota.”

State fair officials did not give a timeline on when a decision over protocols will be made. However, they said that if changes are made, they’ll be announced immediately.