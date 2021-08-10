MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
(Originally published Aug. 6)By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 40-year-old.

According to the Minnesota BCA, Ryan Whitworth has not been seen since 6 a.m. Thursday. He left his Cohasset residence and hasn’t been heard from since.

(credit: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office)

He is believed to be driving a 2008 purple Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

He may be wearing black leather chaps and a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.