MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Double check your refrigerator and freezer: A number of food items are under recall Tuesday morning.
Tortilla Soup Recall
The recall includes more than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread’s ready-to-eat Chicken Tortilla Soup. These 16-ounce containers may have been contaminated with pieces of glove.
The recalled soup was made on July 1 and has a use by date of Sept. 9.
Raw Chicken Recall
Nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned chicken products are also being recalled. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says they may be contaminated with salmonella.
These items were produced in Serenade Foods’s Milford, Indiana, plant between Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. The items under recall are:
– 5-ounce packages of Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli and Cheese
– 5-ounce packages of Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli and Cheese
– 10-ounce boxes of Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu
– 5-oucne packages of Kirkwood Raw Stuffed chicken, broccoli and cheese
– 5-ounce packages of Kirkwood Raw Stuffed chicken Cordon Bleu
Four Minnesotans have already reported getting sick from these chicken products.
