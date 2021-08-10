MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the search for a missing 40-year-old man after receiving word he is safe.
According to the Minnesota BCA, the man had not been seen since 6 a.m. Thursday. He left his Cohasset residence and hadn’t been heard from since.
The sheriff’s office said Tuesday he is currently traveling.
