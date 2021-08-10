MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
(Originally published Aug. 6)By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the search for a missing 40-year-old man after receiving word he is safe.

According to the Minnesota BCA, the man had not been seen since 6 a.m. Thursday. He left his Cohasset residence and hadn’t been heard from since.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday he is currently traveling.